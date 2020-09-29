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What is the truth about the SSP?
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128 views • September 29, 2020
To see the rest of this video please go to https://youtu.be/x-l4MyzdtUI
1) Source Creator what is most important for abductees of the Mercenary Army Program to know?
2) Source Creator how can M.A.P. abductees be of most help to humanity? If enough M.A.P. abductees were able to break free into Divine alignment, would this save us from the plan of the extraterrestrial alliance to annihilate Humanity?
3) Source Creator what percentage of M.A.P. abductees are Starseeds? And what percentage of MAP abductees successfully transition when they die?
4) Source Creator what percentage of M.A.P. abductees go through mind control programming where their personality is split into different "alters"? What happens to those, if any, that do not go through this process? If so, what is the best process of healing for these situations?
5) Source Creator there are M.A.P. abductees who seem to remember their so-called ‘S.S.P. term’ in detail, what percentage are authentic memories in terms of ‘objective reality’ and what percentage are screen memories used for the purpose of mind control? How can one distinguish between these?
6) Source Creator is there a dark agenda behind M.A.P. abductees having shared memories? If so what?
7) Source Creator may you please give us a prayer that is specific to helping M.A.P. abductees retrieve memories from their suppressed experiences in an accurate and safe way?
8) Source Creator what percentage of M.A.P. abductees are subjected to sexual trauma? If so, what is the best process of healing this?
9) Source Creator are M.A.P. abductees at risk of being "activated" by mind control programming? If so, what is the best process of preventing this?
10) Source Creator may you please give us a prayer that is specific to helping M.A.P. abductees heal, protect them from further involvement and regain their higher awareness and abilities which have been suppressed? And Source Creator, in closing, may you please give some words of encouragement to all M.A.P. abductees.
1) Source Creator what is most important for abductees of the Mercenary Army Program to know?
2) Source Creator how can M.A.P. abductees be of most help to humanity? If enough M.A.P. abductees were able to break free into Divine alignment, would this save us from the plan of the extraterrestrial alliance to annihilate Humanity?
3) Source Creator what percentage of M.A.P. abductees are Starseeds? And what percentage of MAP abductees successfully transition when they die?
4) Source Creator what percentage of M.A.P. abductees go through mind control programming where their personality is split into different "alters"? What happens to those, if any, that do not go through this process? If so, what is the best process of healing for these situations?
5) Source Creator there are M.A.P. abductees who seem to remember their so-called ‘S.S.P. term’ in detail, what percentage are authentic memories in terms of ‘objective reality’ and what percentage are screen memories used for the purpose of mind control? How can one distinguish between these?
6) Source Creator is there a dark agenda behind M.A.P. abductees having shared memories? If so what?
7) Source Creator may you please give us a prayer that is specific to helping M.A.P. abductees retrieve memories from their suppressed experiences in an accurate and safe way?
8) Source Creator what percentage of M.A.P. abductees are subjected to sexual trauma? If so, what is the best process of healing this?
9) Source Creator are M.A.P. abductees at risk of being "activated" by mind control programming? If so, what is the best process of preventing this?
10) Source Creator may you please give us a prayer that is specific to helping M.A.P. abductees heal, protect them from further involvement and regain their higher awareness and abilities which have been suppressed? And Source Creator, in closing, may you please give some words of encouragement to all M.A.P. abductees.
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