333) SSP - Inteligência Artificial, OMS e bio-monitoração e WBAN
#ElectrosmogPortugal
Published 16 hours ago

Créditos ao canal Psynergy, Fev. 11, 2024.

Pleading with the SSP operators for the final time : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.A058A993-ED41-4084-AE3C-8B14D1F0633E:c


Operadores do Programa Espacial Secreto (SSP operators) - 20 and Back Secret Space Program | The Brohio Podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/episode/20-and-back-secret-space-program--27721640

Lista da série SSP:

332) SSP - Skyborg e Starlink, Telepatia Artificial e Grelha Global de Informação : https://www.brighteon.com/watch/805231c4-f967-4fb3-9e4f-bdcad5eb9da8?index=33

333) SSP - Inteligência Artificial, OMS e bio-monitoração e WBAN : https://www.brighteon.com/watch/805231c4-f967-4fb3-9e4f-bdcad5eb9da8?index=34

334) SSP - Ida para Marte, convergência biodigital, e eliminação por pressão num botão : https://www.brighteon.com/watch/805231c4-f967-4fb3-9e4f-bdcad5eb9da8?index=35


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/@ElectrosmogPortugal

Keywords
smart citiessspwbanskyborghumanos-aumentadoscidades cognitivascidades inteligentestelepatia sinteticaprograma espacial secreto

