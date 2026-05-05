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CTP (20260506 S3EMaySpecial1) Daniel Lugo Health Issues Discussion BTS/SP Video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
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CTP (S3EMaySpecial1) Living With Crohn’s (or other) Disease

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We talk with Daniel Lugo about the first signs that led to a Crohn’s disease diagnosis and what it takes to live with a chronic digestive illness day after day. We also dig into resilience, faith, and how writing a book can turn pain into purpose without pretending the struggle is easy.

• noticing early warning signs like blood in stool and taking them seriously

• facing the fear of “Crohn’s or colon cancer” and getting clarity through colonoscopy

• understanding Crohn’s disease vs ulcerative colitis and why Crohn’s can affect the whole digestive tract

• managing chronic illness with daily medication and long-term planning

• enduring multiple surgeries and protecting your mindset through setbacks

• treating hardship as a teacher and choosing a more grateful perspective

• leaning on faith when life feels unstable

• writing a book as therapy plus practical publishing lessons like deadlines and protecting your title

I would like to invite those that you know like what I have to say to follow me on social media, uh like I said, the Lugo official

SEND US FEEDBACK: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/fan_mail/new

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politicsconstitutionpodcastchristianjlenarddetroitchristitutionalist
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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