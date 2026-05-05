CTP (20260506 S3EMaySpecial1) Daniel Lugo Health Issues Discussion BTS/SP Video

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CTP (S3EMaySpecial1) Living With Crohn’s (or other) Disease
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond
We talk with Daniel Lugo about the first signs that led to a Crohn’s disease diagnosis and what it takes to live with a chronic digestive illness day after day. We also dig into resilience, faith, and how writing a book can turn pain into purpose without pretending the struggle is easy.
• noticing early warning signs like blood in stool and taking them seriously
• facing the fear of “Crohn’s or colon cancer” and getting clarity through colonoscopy
• understanding Crohn’s disease vs ulcerative colitis and why Crohn’s can affect the whole digestive tract
• managing chronic illness with daily medication and long-term planning
• enduring multiple surgeries and protecting your mindset through setbacks
• treating hardship as a teacher and choosing a more grateful perspective
• leaning on faith when life feels unstable
• writing a book as therapy plus practical publishing lessons like deadlines and protecting your title
I would like to invite those that you know like what I have to say to follow me on social media, uh like I said, the Lugo official
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