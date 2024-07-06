Can Airport Scanners Detect Gold? Can You Smuggle It?

*Join our #1 rated stock investments newsletter today!* 👉 https://geni.us/StocksNewsletter (use the code *GSC20* for 20% OFF)

Can Airport Scanners Detect Gold?

Yes, airport scanners can detect gold. Backscatter x-ray machines or millimeter wave scanners in airports can detect metallic objects like gold due to its low conductivity and the scanners’ high-frequency radiation. So, trying to smuggle undeclared precious metals would certainly be a risky move.

We strongly advise against trying to hide precious metals when traveling, as it can lead to legal complications.

To ensure a smooth airport security screening process, remember to comply with country/state regulations and follow the airport’s guidelines.

