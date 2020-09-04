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Carnegie Endowment Said 70 Years Ago That In Order To End War We Must End The Family, Men, And Private Property
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48 views • September 04, 2020
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The Alex Jones Show September 2nd
I highly encourage reading State Department Memo 7277 where they outline a world where only the UN global governing body is allowed to be armed to maintain peace
Also, please watch this other video that shows the decades long program to chemically castrate males, human and animal (The elites view us as the same inherently)
Source: https://www.brighteon.com/798c6a25-39ec-44d4-946a-a67af4995ee5
The Alex Jones Show September 2nd
I highly encourage reading State Department Memo 7277 where they outline a world where only the UN global governing body is allowed to be armed to maintain peace
Also, please watch this other video that shows the decades long program to chemically castrate males, human and animal (The elites view us as the same inherently)
Source: https://www.brighteon.com/798c6a25-39ec-44d4-946a-a67af4995ee5
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