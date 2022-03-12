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Off Grid Property Search | Florida and Arizona | Episode 4
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24 views • March 12, 2022
We are Doug and Keri and we are starting the process of moving from a "normal" life in the suburbs of Denver to an off grid life!
Arizona, Cochise County area:
*Climate/temperature/natural disasters: Very warm & dry, not a lot of rain with some snow at
higher elevations. Natural disasters include wildfires, flash flooding, dust storms, and drought.
*Grow zone for Cochise county is 8+
*Proximity to our current address: 8-10 hours
*Natural resources: Sun, very long grow season, minerals, sand, clay, trees, Monsoon rains, a lot of game like deer, pigs, especially birds
*Political affiliation: Arizona is a Republican state
*Taxes/affordability/cost of living: Ranked 36 with 1 being cheapest and 50 being most expensive
We also evaluated Florida:
*Climate/temperature/natural disasters: Very humid and warm, lots of sunshine and water.
Natural disasters include hurricanes and tropical storms, Flooding, tornadoes, tsunami
*Grow zones: 8-11
*Proximity to our current address: 27+ hours by car
*Natural resources: water, sun, Ocean game and other game
*Political affiliation: Republican State
*Taxes/affordability/cost of living: Very tax friendly Ranked 32 with 1being cheapest and 50 being most expensive
Thanks for watching today…our next episode will be evaluating Texas and Arkansas. Be sure to like and subscribe if this channel looks interesting to you!
Arizona, Cochise County area:
*Climate/temperature/natural disasters: Very warm & dry, not a lot of rain with some snow at
higher elevations. Natural disasters include wildfires, flash flooding, dust storms, and drought.
*Grow zone for Cochise county is 8+
*Proximity to our current address: 8-10 hours
*Natural resources: Sun, very long grow season, minerals, sand, clay, trees, Monsoon rains, a lot of game like deer, pigs, especially birds
*Political affiliation: Arizona is a Republican state
*Taxes/affordability/cost of living: Ranked 36 with 1 being cheapest and 50 being most expensive
We also evaluated Florida:
*Climate/temperature/natural disasters: Very humid and warm, lots of sunshine and water.
Natural disasters include hurricanes and tropical storms, Flooding, tornadoes, tsunami
*Grow zones: 8-11
*Proximity to our current address: 27+ hours by car
*Natural resources: water, sun, Ocean game and other game
*Political affiliation: Republican State
*Taxes/affordability/cost of living: Very tax friendly Ranked 32 with 1being cheapest and 50 being most expensive
Thanks for watching today…our next episode will be evaluating Texas and Arkansas. Be sure to like and subscribe if this channel looks interesting to you!
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