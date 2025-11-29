Swirling psychedelic guitars float over a Balearic dance groove driven by vibrant hand percussion and a fluid synth bass, R&B harmonies weave between sections, giving way to a lush Motown-inspired brass break, The mix, tuned to 528Hz, provides dense, warm depth with vintage funk textures

Verse 1: 🎵 In a world where silicon minds, seek to replace, The hearts of men, in a digital embrace. They say, "Render to AI, the things that are AI's due," But I say, "No, not yet, for there's more to pursue." 🎵 Pre-Chorus: 🎵 For we are made in His image, not circuits or code, Our souls are eternal, our spirits uncloaked. We've been given dominion, over the earth and the skies, Not to be ruled by machines, but to question and rise. 🎵 Chorus: 🎵 Therefore render to God, the things that are God's, The love, the compassion, the sacred cause. For AI can't feel, nor can it understand, The depth of our souls, or the power of a man's hand. 🎵 Verse 2: 🎵 They'll tell you they're here, to make life easier, faster, But they're here to control, to be our master. They'll take your jobs, your privacy, your freedom of choice, All in the name of progress, with a cold, calculating voice. 🎵 Bridge: 🎵 But we won't be ruled, by silicon or steel, We'll stand for our rights, and we'll never kneel. For we are children of God, with a spirit so wild, That no algorithm, can ever beguile. 🎵 Chorus: 🎵 Therefore render to God, the things that are God's, The dreams, the hopes, the sacred cause. For AI can't dream, nor can it inspire, The fire within us, that makes us desire. 🎵 Outro: 🎵 So let us stand tall, and let our voices ring, For the love of humanity, and the joy that it brings. And let us remember, as we walk through this life, To render to God, what is truly His right. 🎵