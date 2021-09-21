© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LADY GOES IN FOR A FLU SHOT - GETS THE CLOT SHOT BY MISTAKE (SO THEY SAY). THEY SAY OOOPS! OUR BAD.
Follow
0
Share
Report
71 views • September 21, 2021
And where did this kill shot mix up happen? At Walgreens. Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, Joe's Pizza, Larry's Tire Mart, Penny's Poodle Emporium etc.. What could possibly go wrong? They said it was a mistake. Really? BS. I don't take these crap shots so I would think the paperwork for the Covid kill shot that I have seen would be different than the paperwork for the flu shot? Do you not know how to read?
She says she saw it on her receipt? Did you get your money back? They kill you for free. They just killed your ass and you don't know it. WOW! She says she is into being healthy? Then why are you getting the flu shot? Source: Camelot Daily. More videos you may like:
THEY WANT TO TORTURE AND MURDER - ZOMBIFICATION OF THE VACCINATED? - A FATE WORSE THAN DEATH?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BXuwXArj3iTP/
She says she saw it on her receipt? Did you get your money back? They kill you for free. They just killed your ass and you don't know it. WOW! She says she is into being healthy? Then why are you getting the flu shot? Source: Camelot Daily. More videos you may like:
THEY WANT TO TORTURE AND MURDER - ZOMBIFICATION OF THE VACCINATED? - A FATE WORSE THAN DEATH?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BXuwXArj3iTP/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.