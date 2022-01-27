© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If big banks do THIS, the American economy could be OVER
Follow
0
Share
Report
260 views • January 27, 2022
Glenn Beck.
The Federal Reserve — America’s central banking system — is pushing central banks around the world to relinquish control. Why? So the Fed can pave the way for a new, digital currency, Glenn explains. It could all result in the abandonment of the U.S. dollar as the world's reserve currency. And if THAT happens, Glenn explains, our economy could become very much like Venezuela’s OVERNIGHT...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MDZvzF_P6E8
The Federal Reserve — America’s central banking system — is pushing central banks around the world to relinquish control. Why? So the Fed can pave the way for a new, digital currency, Glenn explains. It could all result in the abandonment of the U.S. dollar as the world's reserve currency. And if THAT happens, Glenn explains, our economy could become very much like Venezuela’s OVERNIGHT...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MDZvzF_P6E8
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.