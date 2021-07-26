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Zombie Antichr!st Be@st H!ve M!nd Declares Open W@r on Comm0n Sense, @K@ the UN-v@xed
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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702 views • July 26, 2021
It is truly time to humble ourselves and submit to God, and he will lift you up! We are not the patriots or rebels in this war, but clay in the eternal hands of our Father the potter in heaven. This world is corrupt to its core and vengeance is the LORD Gods, He will repay! The only 'cleansing' is through the blood of Jesus, the lamb of God! Hear him! Believe on him! Find your place of refuge in him but be wise and stay out of the way of the madness, under his eternal protection until he comes! His grace and peace be with you all.

other channels; https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos

Hang in there my brothers and sisters, victory is in the bag! It Is Finished!
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Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!

The Lords Prayer

Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name
Thy Kingdom come
Thy will be done in earth, As it is in heaven
Give us this day our daily bread
And forgive us our trespasses
As we forgive them that trespass against us
And lead us not into temptation, But deliver us from evil
For thine is the kingdom, The power, and the glory
For ever and ever
Amen

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Many Fish
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https://rumble.com/c/c-604505 and here
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/

@Dr. Ho Lee Phuk i do and will post here God bless you!
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