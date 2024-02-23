Create New Account
Al-‘Asifah Forces just released this footage of one of their IEDs detonating on an IOF vehicle in Jenin, West Bank
The Prisoner
Al-‘Asifah Forces just released this footage of one of their IEDs detonating on an IOF vehicle in Jenin. Pretty serious explosion. IOF is getting hammered in Jenin right now. For a group not known to really be active in occupied Palestine, they are contributing a whole lot across..

Source @The Nature Boy

