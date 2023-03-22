Alvin Bragg Hid Nearly 600 Pages of Exculpatory Evidence from Grand Jury

According to FOX News legal mind Gregg Jarrett, Soros-funded DA Alvin Bragg HID nearly 600 pages of exculpatory evidence to the New York Grand Jury investigating President Trump.
Gregg Jarrett: I mentioned it yesterday, I think, when Bob Costello got into that Grand Jury room and told them, “Wait a minute. You don’t have the hundreds of pages I handed over to Alvin Bragg over here? You only have six cherry-picked documents?” You know, hiding from grand juries exculpatory information is reprehensible and unconscionable. And the conduct of Alvin Bragg and his henchman Mark Pomeranz, who specifically says in his book, “We’re targeting zombies because we don’t like his beliefs,” those guys should face disbarment proceedings.
Once again the REAL crooks reveal themselves.
And Jarrett is right. If there was a real justice system in the country, they should be disbarred.
https://rumble.com/v2e7tpk-breaking-alvin-bragg-hid-nearly-600-pages-of-exculpatory-evidence-from-gran.html
