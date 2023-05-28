davidwhitehead The Black-Pilled Prophets Of Doom Are False Teachers -Drive With Dave-David Whiteheadhttps://rokfin.com/post/136191/The-BlackPilled-Prophets-Of-Doom-Are-False-Teachers-Drive-With-Dave
https://twitter.com/TruthWarriorDad
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j73YI25-xAw
https://rumble.com/v2pdkpa-the-black-pilled-prophets-of-doom-are-false-teachers-drive-with-dave.html
The Black-Pilled Prophets Of Doom Are False Teachers (Drive With Dave)
"It's all gonna burn bruh. Trust me, we're screwed! I got muh visions, nightmares, channeled info, insider intel and ancient scriptures to prove it..."
Do ya now? Where have I heard this nonsense before...
My site: https://www.dwtruthwarrior.com
