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Zelensky Becoming a Dictator? Bans 11 Political Parties, Consolidates All National Media.
Ukraine's President Zelensky has just taken two unprecedented steps to consolidate power. The first is to ban eleven political opposition parties because of claims of ties with Russia, though no evidence of that was presented. Zelensky has also consolidated all national media into "one unified platform".
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