Servicemen of the DPR Evacuated Civilians from the Shelling of Ukrainian Nazis in Nikolsky Monastery. - 071522

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Servicemen of the DPR evacuated civilians from the shelling of Ukrainian Nazis in Nikolsky Monastery.
◾️Thanks to the courage and dedication of the DPR NM servicemen, civilians were evacuated from the monastery in the village of Nikolskoye, which is under constant shelling by Ukrainian militants.
◾️ English subtitles.