EMERGENCY BROADCAST: Learn The Truth About The NWO & The Jab Bioweapon Attack Against Humanity - FULL SHOW 9/7/22

Catch the POWERFUL Alex Jones interview with Dr. Peter McCullough where they lay out how the COVID vaccines are deadly poisons pushed on the population worldwide. Jan Irvin joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down how the CIA is covertly pushing psychedelic drugs on the population destroy peoples' ability to reason and bring about a fallen society full of human sacrifice and other pagan practices. Kate Dalley hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show.

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Order Alex Jones’ new book ‘The Great Reset: And the War for the World,’ that eloquently delivers a full analysis on the global elite's international conspiracy to enslave humanity!

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