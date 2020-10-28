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Masks: The Science & Myths -- AmericasFrontlineDoctors.com
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61 views • October 28, 2020
Dr. Lee Merritt, MD, explains the science and the myths about masks.
This topic and many more are covered by some of America's Frontline Doctors at
www.AmericasFrontlineDoctors.com
See their website to sign up for updates and download their videos to be able to bypass media censorship.
This topic and many more are covered by some of America's Frontline Doctors at
www.AmericasFrontlineDoctors.com
See their website to sign up for updates and download their videos to be able to bypass media censorship.
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