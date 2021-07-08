Interceptors Outnumbered Petitioners Under CCP Regime

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Beijing human rights activist Guo Likun ：At about 11am today (June 28) near Liuliqiao, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Letters and Calls, there were far more interceptors than petitioners. The police cars which used to watch petitioners are replaced by ordinary cars for fear of affecting their image.