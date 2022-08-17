Food Chain Reaction a Global Food Security Game

On November 9-10, 2015, the World Wildlife Fund (https://www.worldwildlife.org/) and the Center for American Progress (https://www.americanprogress.org/) conducted a crisis game examining global food security, Food Chain Reaction. The game design was undertaken by CNA, with funding and technical support from Cargill and Mars. More than forty players representing key national, international, and private sector decision-makers met in Washington, D.C. for the Food Chain Reaction simulation. The two-day event aimed to examine how to prepare for and mitigate against long-term and deepening disruption of the global food system.



Before game play began, players watched this dramatization of a fictional newscast from the year 2020 about the state of the world's food system.





The year is 2020, our global food system is under stress. All countries are experiencing mounting pressures.





The global food system is under increasing stress. To address population growth in Africa and Asia and changing consumption patterns, agricultural production will need to substantially increase by 2050. This increase must occur despite a shrinking rural labor force, limited availability of new farmland, growing water stress, and increasing risks from climate change. Numerous demographics, political and social, economic and trade, energy, environmental, and national security and diplomacy factors present significant challenges and opportunities to ensuring global food security for the next 10 years and beyond.

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