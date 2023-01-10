Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Was the US NSA involved in pressuring Pope Benedict XVI to resign the papacy?
23 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

LifeSite News


January 7, 2023


The mystery surrounding the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI remains a critical question in the aftermath of his short papacy. Now, startling revelations indicate that the United States intelligence services — including the NSA — were behind the globalist plot to overthrow the late pontiff. John Henry Westen searches for answers with veteran Vatican journalist Marco Tosatti, exposing what's in store for the culture of life during the unopposed regime of Pope Francis.


FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!

https://give.lifesitenews.com


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT!

https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round


Follow us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v247z92-final-title-was-the-us-nsa-involved-in-pressuring-pope-benedict-xvi-to-resi.html


Keywords
uschristianglobalistreligioncatholicvaticannsaunited statesagendapopeoverthrowplotfrancisresignpapacyrevelationsculture of lifebenedictjohn-henry westenintelligence servicesnational security administrationmarco tosatti

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket