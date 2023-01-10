Was the US NSA involved in pressuring Pope Benedict XVI to resign the papacy?

LifeSite News
January 7, 2023
The mystery surrounding the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI remains a critical question in the aftermath of his short papacy. Now, startling revelations indicate that the United States intelligence services — including the NSA — were behind the globalist plot to overthrow the late pontiff. John Henry Westen searches for answers with veteran Vatican journalist Marco Tosatti, exposing what's in store for the culture of life during the unopposed regime of Pope Francis.
FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!
https://give.lifesitenews.com
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!
https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT!
https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round
Follow us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v247z92-final-title-was-the-us-nsa-involved-in-pressuring-pope-benedict-xvi-to-resi.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.