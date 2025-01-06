Moscow: Christmas service at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior built in 1883 - 'I am with you always, to the very end of the age.'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are united, and the Savior’s promise remains unshaken. Who said to His disciples and followers, 'I am with you always, to the very end of the age.'
The Christmas service at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow.
Built in 1883, the cathedral was demolished during the Soviet era and rebuilt in the 1990s. It is the largest Orthodox church in Russia and an important site for worship.