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CARROTS, to the human donkey watch an old trick being admitted LIVE on CNN, Hugo Talks
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61 views • April 02, 2021
https://youtu.be/oxE8ImqPKC8
Watch the CNN Host, he has no questions to ask as the guest sets out the stall and exposes what is being attempted. The Jab Push, is not about peples health its something else.that exists in a window of opportunity.
CARROTS! / Hugo Talks #lockdown Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com Support me on PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/hugotalks TELEGRAM CHANNEL - https://t.me/hugotalks
Watch the CNN Host, he has no questions to ask as the guest sets out the stall and exposes what is being attempted. The Jab Push, is not about peples health its something else.that exists in a window of opportunity.
CARROTS! / Hugo Talks #lockdown Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com Support me on PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/hugotalks TELEGRAM CHANNEL - https://t.me/hugotalks
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