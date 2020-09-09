COVID-19 The Musical : Frankie Goes To Nowhere

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It just goes to show that in these ‘troubled times’ there is always room for a good laugh.
Well done Frankie – an unprecedented masterpiece! We hope you aren’t at your Window 2020 for much longer and return to the “new old normal” – REAL FREEDOM for all.
R.I.P. COVID-19.
Frankie Goes To Nowhere - blogger.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uryiVZJz5V8
COVID-19 The Musical