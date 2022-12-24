Create New Account
First Century Gospel Church HQ
FAITH IN GOD – ADVANCED SPIRITUAL LEVEL, Hebrews 11:1; Matthew 21:21-23; Mark 11:22-24; James 5:13-16; Matthew 6:30; 17:20; Psalm 103:1-3; Luke 11:9-13; 18:1-8; Galatians 2:20, December 24, 2022

Hebrews 11:1 Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. Amen! Faith is confident obedience to the Word of GOD regardless of circumstances or consequences, Dr Ed Young, Winning Walk in 2016

