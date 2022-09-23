Create New Account
ZEROTIME - "Baffling" Excess Deaths Explode, Culling Aussie Animals & Dangerous New Clinical Trial in Australia
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago
Maria Zeee Zerotime.


September 21, 2022


Doctors are "baffled" at sudden deaths surging following the COVID-19 injections, with mainstream media reaching out to funeral directors who say they are inundated for an explanation. They say it could be lifestyle, and persistently ignore the elephant in the room - that people are dying from the COVID-19 injections in masses.


We dive deeper into who the WHO is, a story of mass Brumby culling in Australia and a new, dangerous clinical trial involving limiting oxygen to premature babies without informing parents their children are taking part in the trial - which experts admit could lead to the child's death.


ZEROTIME was born out of a desperate need for the truth in Aussie news. For too long, the mainstream media has been lying to the Australian people. Zeee Media commits to bringing you the truth every Wednesday night at 8PM, highlighting key issues the world is facing, how it affects our country and the dangers to our democracy.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1kwn4b-zerotime-baffling-excess-deaths-explode.html


