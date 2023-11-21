Create New Account
UNSTOPPABLE HOUSING MARKET CRASH with Peter Schiff
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
191 Subscribers
151 views
Published Yesterday

This housing market crash may be worse than The Great Depression. @peterschiff talks about the dire state of the U.S. economy, and how the (NOT) federal (CORPORATE GLOBALIST NOT) government (PURPOSELY) created a massive housing market bubble they can't fix, (AND THAT THEY ALSO DON'T WANT TO FIX, BECAUSE THAT WOULD DEFEAT THE PURPOSE OF THEIR PLAN TO BANKRUPT -- AND RENDER FULLY DEPENDENT & CONTROLLABLE -- AS MANY GULLIBLE & IGNORANT SHEEPLE AS THEY POSSIBLY CAN.)

Keywords
mafiapeter schiffhousing crashgreat resethousing market collapsecorporate globalist crime syndicateworse than the great depressionfleece the sheeple

