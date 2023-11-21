UNSTOPPABLE HOUSING MARKET CRASH with Peter Schiff

This housing market crash may be worse than The Great Depression. @peterschiff talks about the dire state of the U.S. economy, and how the (NOT) federal (CORPORATE GLOBALIST NOT) government (PURPOSELY) created a massive housing market bubble they can't fix, (AND THAT THEY ALSO DON'T WANT TO FIX, BECAUSE THAT WOULD DEFEAT THE PURPOSE OF THEIR PLAN TO BANKRUPT -- AND RENDER FULLY DEPENDENT & CONTROLLABLE -- AS MANY GULLIBLE & IGNORANT SHEEPLE AS THEY POSSIBLY CAN.)

