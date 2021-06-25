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UFO? What the heck is it? Stationary Object.
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174 views • June 25, 2021
Filmed outside of Green River Utah. After observing and seeing no action for about 20min, I drove another 10-12 miles East and looked again. It looked the same, just a stationary point of light, a white dot. I have no idea what it was. There has to be a logical explanation of this.
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