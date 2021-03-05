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WHO INSIDERS BLOW THE WHISTLE ON WHAT IS GOING ON ON THE INSIDE - GAVI - GLOBAL VACCINE ALLIANCE
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642 views • March 05, 2021
WHO INSIDERS BLOW THE WHISTLE ON WHAT IS GOING ON ON THE INSIDE - GAVI - GLOBAL VACCINE ALLIANCE
WHO insiders blow the whistle total immunity of BIll Gates through GAVI - world vaccine alliance.
Lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and lawyer Dr. Justus P. Hoffmann interviewing Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger and Dr.Silvia Behrendt on total immunity of Bill Gates through GAVI - world vaccine alliance/
A cut from Corona investigative committee Nr. 41
https://www.who.int/news/item/20-01-2021-who-information-notice-for-ivd-users-2020-05?fbclid=IwAR19f3bFkjLwoELkEStphb6s_YCIY2o7mn6UX_PCGwwpO5Q1AI0G7227AyA
The entire video of Corona investigative committee Nr. 41: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HRzK56BcrKjQ/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MrM60cLxM6Gm/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3WmorKkwfj4c/
LANCET admits - PCR testing is not the appropriate gold standard for evaluating a SARS-CoV-2 public health test.
For 1 year used the wrong methode to test people on covid 19
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)00425-6/fulltext?fbclid=IwAR2GKTiF-4Tjo5B1n_GRPY2sY5lTTO1UNuX1zwvzDQjHF6E8h5Xf75Nn3Sg
WHO insiders blow the whistle total immunity of BIll Gates through GAVI - world vaccine alliance.
Lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and lawyer Dr. Justus P. Hoffmann interviewing Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger and Dr.Silvia Behrendt on total immunity of Bill Gates through GAVI - world vaccine alliance/
A cut from Corona investigative committee Nr. 41
https://www.who.int/news/item/20-01-2021-who-information-notice-for-ivd-users-2020-05?fbclid=IwAR19f3bFkjLwoELkEStphb6s_YCIY2o7mn6UX_PCGwwpO5Q1AI0G7227AyA
The entire video of Corona investigative committee Nr. 41: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HRzK56BcrKjQ/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MrM60cLxM6Gm/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3WmorKkwfj4c/
LANCET admits - PCR testing is not the appropriate gold standard for evaluating a SARS-CoV-2 public health test.
For 1 year used the wrong methode to test people on covid 19
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)00425-6/fulltext?fbclid=IwAR2GKTiF-4Tjo5B1n_GRPY2sY5lTTO1UNuX1zwvzDQjHF6E8h5Xf75Nn3Sg
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