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The Vaccines are Killing People (Dr. Peter McCullough and Maria Zeee)
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132 views • December 12, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/12/11/covid-vaccines-are-killing-people.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20211211&mid=DM1063680&rid=1347510671
https://odysee.com/@BannedYouTubeVideos:4/Dr-Peter-McCullough-Interview-The-Vaccines-are-Killing-People:b
Those at highest risk of dying from COVID-19 are also at highest risk of dying from the COVID shot. The shots are also causing severe heart damage in younger people whose risk of dying from COVID is inconsequential
While you only get at most six months’ worth of protection from the COVID shot, each injection will cause damage for 15 months as your body continuously produces toxic spike protein
The spike protein is responsible for COVID-19-related heart and vascular problems, and it has the same effect when produced by your own cells. It causes blood clots, myocarditis and pericarditis, strokes, heart attacks and neurological damage, just to name a few
The safety signal is very clear, with 19,249 deaths having been reported to the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System as of November 19, 2021. Historically, drugs and vaccines are pulled off the market after about 50 suspected deaths
Children aged 12 to 17 are five times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID jab-induced myocarditis than they are to be hospitalized for COVID-19 infection
The video above features Dr. Peter McCullough, a cardiologist, internist and epidemiologist, and editor of two peer-review journals, who has been on the media and medical frontlines fighting for early COVID treatment. McCullough has also been outspoken about the potential dangers of the COVID shots, and the lack of necessity for them. Curiously, agencies that are currently calling the shots do not have the authority to dictate how medicine is practiced.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, for example, has no power to tell doctors what to do or how to treat patients. The National Institutes of Health are a government research organization and cannot tell doctors how to treat patients.
Ditto for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is an epidemiologic analysis organization. It is the job of practicing doctors to identify appropriate and effective treatment protocols, which is precisely what McCullough has been doing since the start of this pandemic.
In August 2020, McCullough's landmark paper "Pathophysiological Basis and Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 Infection" was published online in the American Journal of Medicine.1
A follow-up paper, "Multifaceted Highly Targeted Sequential Multidrug Treatment of Early Ambulatory High-Risk SARS-CoV-2 Infection (COVID-19)" was published in Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine in December 2020.2 It became the basis for a home treatment guide.
Dr Peter McCullough is a world-renowned Cardiologist who has been speaking about the risks of heart complications associated with the vaccines, particularly in relation to younger people.
Links to the sources Dr McCullough mentioned:
https://www.truthforhealth.org
https://aapsonline.org
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org
https://covid19criticalcare.com
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org
https://covidmedicalnetwork.com
https://www.pandata.org
THE MCCULLOUGH REPORT
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/53-the-mccullough-report-88800688/
Source: Maria Zeee
https://rumble.com/vpq5u8-dr-peter-mccullough-interview.html
https://odysee.com/@BannedYouTubeVideos:4/Dr-Peter-McCullough-Interview-The-Vaccines-are-Killing-People:b
Those at highest risk of dying from COVID-19 are also at highest risk of dying from the COVID shot. The shots are also causing severe heart damage in younger people whose risk of dying from COVID is inconsequential
While you only get at most six months’ worth of protection from the COVID shot, each injection will cause damage for 15 months as your body continuously produces toxic spike protein
The spike protein is responsible for COVID-19-related heart and vascular problems, and it has the same effect when produced by your own cells. It causes blood clots, myocarditis and pericarditis, strokes, heart attacks and neurological damage, just to name a few
The safety signal is very clear, with 19,249 deaths having been reported to the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System as of November 19, 2021. Historically, drugs and vaccines are pulled off the market after about 50 suspected deaths
Children aged 12 to 17 are five times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID jab-induced myocarditis than they are to be hospitalized for COVID-19 infection
The video above features Dr. Peter McCullough, a cardiologist, internist and epidemiologist, and editor of two peer-review journals, who has been on the media and medical frontlines fighting for early COVID treatment. McCullough has also been outspoken about the potential dangers of the COVID shots, and the lack of necessity for them. Curiously, agencies that are currently calling the shots do not have the authority to dictate how medicine is practiced.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, for example, has no power to tell doctors what to do or how to treat patients. The National Institutes of Health are a government research organization and cannot tell doctors how to treat patients.
Ditto for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is an epidemiologic analysis organization. It is the job of practicing doctors to identify appropriate and effective treatment protocols, which is precisely what McCullough has been doing since the start of this pandemic.
In August 2020, McCullough's landmark paper "Pathophysiological Basis and Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 Infection" was published online in the American Journal of Medicine.1
A follow-up paper, "Multifaceted Highly Targeted Sequential Multidrug Treatment of Early Ambulatory High-Risk SARS-CoV-2 Infection (COVID-19)" was published in Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine in December 2020.2 It became the basis for a home treatment guide.
Dr Peter McCullough is a world-renowned Cardiologist who has been speaking about the risks of heart complications associated with the vaccines, particularly in relation to younger people.
Links to the sources Dr McCullough mentioned:
https://www.truthforhealth.org
https://aapsonline.org
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org
https://covid19criticalcare.com
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org
https://covidmedicalnetwork.com
https://www.pandata.org
THE MCCULLOUGH REPORT
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/53-the-mccullough-report-88800688/
Source: Maria Zeee
https://rumble.com/vpq5u8-dr-peter-mccullough-interview.html
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