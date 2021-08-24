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UPDATE: OWEN FREE AT LAST! · Aug 23, 2021 156 He stood for us now stand for him and Thank you All!
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61 views • August 24, 2021
We are owen! Speak truth and you will receive. Thanks for all who cared. Do not fear stand up for each other
War Room With Owen Shroyer
Support Owen's Give Send Go by visiting https://defendowen.com
Thanks to your prayers and support, Owen Shroyer has been released after turning himself in to authorities as the persecution of patriots continues. Pray for all the world to stop the demons!
War Room With Owen Shroyer
Support Owen's Give Send Go by visiting https://defendowen.com
Thanks to your prayers and support, Owen Shroyer has been released after turning himself in to authorities as the persecution of patriots continues. Pray for all the world to stop the demons!
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