Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
California Storm Update Feb. 2024
channel image
PROMOGIRL07
23 Subscribers
90 views
Published Yesterday

Started in Southern Ca on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 2nd, 2024.

For 3 days and still raining as I upload this video on Feb.7th...the rains have come down so hard!! We are getting 6 months of rain in just a few hours, binging HAVOC on much of the land that never gets much rain!!

Keywords
californiafloodstorm

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket