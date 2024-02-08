California Storm Update Feb. 2024

Started in Southern Ca on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 2nd, 2024.
For 3 days and still raining as I upload this video on Feb.7th...the rains have come down so hard!! We are getting 6 months of rain in just a few hours, binging HAVOC on much of the land that never gets much rain!!
