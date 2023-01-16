Create New Account
SNAFU-Report 2023-01-15 - Spiritual discussion, CIA masks, Antarctica pyramid
January 15, 2023- [x] Mystery Babylon Bill Cooper 1997 special Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/hashtag/hottmysterybabylon/

- [x] kaufmancoincidences.com

- [x] Where the country is going (vision/dreams)

- [x] https://www.bitchute.com/video/Rw4lFbPwfyTX & https://www.strokejournal.org/

- [x] https://twitter.com/paulsperry_/status/1614443223908220929

- [x] Trump Alamo speech. Mutiny @ 3:20

  - https://rumble.com/vcq32h-trump-autographs-the-border-wall-talks-25th-amendment-and-more-at-speech-in.html

- https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/donald-trump-alamo-texas-speech-transcript-january-12-25th-amendment-zero-risk-to-me


- [x] Dream 2010 & 2021 - https://telegra.ph/Dreams-visions-DJT-Biden-2010-and-2021-07-13


- [x] Pyramid in the Antarctic: https://goo.gl/maps/RVK9nJpC6oqgha5S8


visionsspiritual awakeningsnafureportantarctic pyramid

