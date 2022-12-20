Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why The Toronto Shooting Happened in Vaughan, Ontario, Canada by Kevin J Johnston
63 views
channel image
KevinJJohnston
Published Yesterday |
Donate

People are cracking and snapping all over the world. Governments have us fighting each other, and nobody cares about anything other that the placating of their own feelings and egos.


TRY your very best not to snap - there are still great things out there to see and do!

DONATE TODAY!
www.KevinJJohnston.me


Keywords
newspoliticskevin j johnston

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket