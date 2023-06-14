Please be sure to go to Tucker's Twitter and at least play 10 seconds there to show up on his views. To make that statement to Fox and all the talking heads at all the MSM news shows.

Here's the link: https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1668747661028081664?cxt=HHwWgIC-tYDKyqguAAAA

Tucker Carlson on twitter - Episode 3 - America's Principles Are At Stake - June 13, 2023

