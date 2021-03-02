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Welcome To The Machine In 2021. {02.03.2021]
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31 views • March 07, 2021
Please do you own research on the content in the video. We are just sharing what we see and always appreciate relevant feedback. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together
Pinned by Shaking My Head Productions 2 2 hours ago
This channel along with many others is being falsely associated with the "Q" folks, as they are placing "Q" Wickedmedia text boxes under most of my videos. This channel is not associated with "Q" and disagrees with the entire left right narrative. Please click on the three dots next to each label when you have time and let them know it is a form discrimination against a certain group of people and should not be aloud on a public platform.
LXXXVIII finis temporis 88 & Corona Eclipse Movie Breakdowns: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmt5LlxFlX7_NlB0fvEXRjg
Why 88 is connected to the ECLIPSE... https://youtu.be/IF0zOBNVy7s
Google Pizza Content: Freda Walks Alone: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2BslVAdWr6vYqd1DT-ZM7g
Angel White Trump Golden Statue: https://youtu.be/23TJEsnRZjU
End Song: Valerie Boyd - My Soul Loves Jesus
4,165 views • Mar 2, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions 2
56.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/5gwJSWvuKAQ
Pinned by Shaking My Head Productions 2 2 hours ago
This channel along with many others is being falsely associated with the "Q" folks, as they are placing "Q" Wickedmedia text boxes under most of my videos. This channel is not associated with "Q" and disagrees with the entire left right narrative. Please click on the three dots next to each label when you have time and let them know it is a form discrimination against a certain group of people and should not be aloud on a public platform.
LXXXVIII finis temporis 88 & Corona Eclipse Movie Breakdowns: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmt5LlxFlX7_NlB0fvEXRjg
Why 88 is connected to the ECLIPSE... https://youtu.be/IF0zOBNVy7s
Google Pizza Content: Freda Walks Alone: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2BslVAdWr6vYqd1DT-ZM7g
Angel White Trump Golden Statue: https://youtu.be/23TJEsnRZjU
End Song: Valerie Boyd - My Soul Loves Jesus
4,165 views • Mar 2, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions 2
56.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/5gwJSWvuKAQ
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