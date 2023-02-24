Dr.SHIVA LIVE: The Scientific Method & Climate Science Doesn't Follow It
Streamed live 2/24/2023
Dr.SHIVA LIVE: The Scientific Method & Climate Science Doesn't Follow It In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, U.S. Senate Candidate, goes back to his roots as a Scientist and Engineer and explains the Scientific Method, how it works, what it is and what it isn't, and how those in Academia falsely represent what they know about the relationship between carbon dioxide and the temperature of the Earth's atmosphere. Find out more at TruthFreedomHealth.com and Shiva4Senate.com Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation. Dr. SHIVA's most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter - to think beyond Left & Right, "Pro-" and "Anti-" - by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS - to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution. To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit vashiva.com/join or TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar. You are also invited to attend an On-Line OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA THURSDAYS at 11 AM and 8 PM EST. RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION. Be the Light! Dr.SHIVA e:[email protected] w:vashiva.com w:TruthFreedomHealth.com w:Shiva4Senate.com Twitter: @va_shiva Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy... YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drvashiva Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu... Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashiva
