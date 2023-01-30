Just Like God Likes It Pt 2

Jonah 2:1-10 KJV

(1) Then Jonah prayed unto the LORD his God out of the fish's belly,

(2) And said, I cried by reason of mine affliction unto the LORD, and he heard me; out of the belly of hell cried I, and thou heardest my voice.

(3) For thou hadst cast me into the deep, in the midst of the seas; and the floods compassed me about: all thy billows and thy waves passed over me.

(4) Then I said, I am cast out of thy sight; yet I will look again toward thy holy temple.

(5) The waters compassed me about, even to the soul: the depth closed me round about, the weeds were wrapped about my head.

(6) I went down to the bottoms of the mountains; the earth with her bars was about me for ever: yet hast thou brought up my life from corruption, O LORD my God.

(7) When my soul fainted within me I remembered the LORD: and my prayer came in unto thee, into thine holy temple.

(8) They that observe lying vanities forsake their own mercy.

(9) But I will sacrifice unto thee with the voice of thanksgiving; I will pay that that I have vowed. Salvation is of the LORD.

(10) And the LORD spake unto the fish, and it vomited out Jonah upon the dry land.



