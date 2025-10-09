Healing from the Cult - Jill Janiec

Jill Janiec shares her heartbreacking "cult" experience with Eileen. Her daughter has been involved with a church for over ten years that was recently raided by the FBI. The leader may be in jail but the healing is only beginning for her family.



