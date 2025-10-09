Healing from the Cult - Jill Janiec

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jill Janiec shares her heartbreacking "cult" experience with Eileen. Her daughter has been involved with a church for over ten years that was recently raided by the FBI. The leader may be in jail but the healing is only beginning for her family.
