REAL TALK W-ME / METEORS FALL FROM WORMWOOD (1 HIT INDONESIA) / BBC POSTS ATMOSPHERIC TAIL SCOTLAND / READ👇
High Hopes
REAL TALK WITH ME/METEORS COMING IN HEAVIER NOW FROM PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD ( 1 HIT INDONESIA CAUSING CRACK ON THE ROAD )BBC POSTS ATMOSPHERIC TAIL FROM A PLANET X SYSTEM BODY THAT PASSED OVER SCOTLAND ( OUR TIME LIKE WATER GOES DOWN THE DRAIN ) LOVE+FORGIVE OTHERS-ACCEPT JESUS (YESHUA) AS LORD BEFORE LATE/ READ BELOW. Today is now 5/31/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video my notes are too long so if wanna know what I'm showing then as I say alot go under my video in my comments section and read my pinned notes in my comments section above all others notes. Thanks for watching...


