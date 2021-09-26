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New Iowa Poll Stuns Nation, Biden Is Going To Hate This
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130 views • September 26, 2021
Mike LaChance from American Lookout reports, Joe Biden’s approval rating has sunk into dangerous territory in the state of Iowa. A whopping 62% of Iowans disapprove of the job he is doing as president. To have this kind of number in Iowa after just nine months is nothing short of stunning.
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