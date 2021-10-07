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A Republic Ma'am, If You Can Keep It. Truly Re-Inhabited Republic Explained
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43 views • October 07, 2021
In the year 2012, the Republic re-inhabited after being vacated for 151 years. Tens of thousands of people did the lawful process and hold the seats... https://dev.republicoftheunitedstates.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Executive-Summary-Final-02Oct2021.pdf
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Text the word "Freedom" to (855) 452-0499 for Shows and State Citizenship Notifications/Information. Many people are waking up to difficult truth about the world. Our channel will help you define that truth and place yourself into lawful protections that will completely change your course for the better.
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Mondays VIP Show at 6:00 pst: https://www.hisadvocates.org/event/VIPShow
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Wednesdays Question and Answer at 4:00 pst: https://www.hisadvocates.org/event/questionandanswer
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Events: See https://www.hisadvocates.org/calendar for all show events
___________________________________________________________________________
State Citizenship Training- "A must watch"- Who Are You? Training Module 1 of 2: https://www.hisadvocates.org/resource/state-citizenship-training-a-must-watch-training-module-1-of-2
Have questions and want like minded people to answer or assist? Call (844) 447-2386 Ext: 705 or Post a question to: https://www.hisadvocates.org/support/post-ticket or email us at [email protected]
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___________________________________________________________________________
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HISAdvocates.org: Journey to Freedom Through state Citizenship - Sign up for Free to get all notifications.
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HISAdvocates.org is a social platform allowing United States citizens to become Americans through State Citizenship... "Turning us back into We The People"
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