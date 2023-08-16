Create New Account
Nick Fuentes: “[Incels], unlike these people that are domesticated by women, are a little bit more hardcore than your average guy.”
Relevant in light of Nick Fuentes’ recent feud with Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman “[Incels], unlike these people that are domesticated by women, are a little bit more hardcore than your average guy. When you have a wife and kids, necessarily your responsibilities are divided.”

