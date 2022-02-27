This is First Time Since WW2 that Tanks are Rolling Through the Streets of Europe

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This is the first time since the end of World War Two that tanks are rolling down the streets of major cities in Europe and it needn't have happened'
Former Trump Adviser Seb Gorka talks with Neil Oliver on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.