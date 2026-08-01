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Those Critical of Israel are Blocked from Communication
#5Slampig
#5Slampig
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87 views • Yesterday

https://x.com/i/status/2083589583694942534


The Thumbnail of video was finally texted to myself as I started to upload this video .Women I have corresponded with in other countries have been attacked, robbed, beaten, & even killed by Israeli Intelligence just for associating with me for my having killed IDF in pocket skirmishes outside the US when I was working as an International Journalist covering Greater Israel Project genociding Straight Christians on Industrial Scale..


US is now completely jacked by Israel. I want out to do a Freedom Podcast from a region in Moldova that has broken away from UN WEF BlackRock Umbrella Financial Stranghold to set up World Common Law Peoples Grand Jury Courts aligning with Iran to bring the Ashkenazi Jewish Gay Mafia to Justice as they aren't Semites when given DNA Tests & have pulled the biggest scam in History of World Ripping Off & Killing All of Humanity.


I need airfare & $500 per month expenses to do a Freedom Podcast from there, for you..


Steven G. Erickson

215 S. Broadway Suite 217

Salem, NH 03079 USA


After viewing video please leave me voicemail opinion telling me where you saw my number. Thank you & God Bless..


+1 860 574 0695

1 706 740 9324


,#WBNemesis

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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