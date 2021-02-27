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GMO Mosquitoes carrying disease coming your way
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376 views • February 27, 2021
Mosquitoes genetically modified to be resistant to Zika
https://www.labonline.com.au/content/life-scientist/news/mosquitoes-genetically-modified-to-be-resistant-to-zika-908186178
West Nile Virus Descends On Dallas, State of Emergency Called
http://www.care2.com/causes/west-nile-virus-descends-on-dallas-state-of-emergency-called.html#ixzz2BqmSWwU1
Millions of GMO Mosquitoes Released Without Risk Assessment or Oversight
http://farmwars.info/?p=9457
Gene Watch UK, Test biotech, Berne Declaration, Swiss Aid, Corporate Europe Observatory
http://www.testbiotech.de/sites/default/files/Briefing%20genetically%20engineered%20Insects.pdf
Mosquitoes resistant to DDT are also resistant to mosquito net insecticide
https://www.biomedcentral.com/about/press-centre/science-press-releases/25-feb-2014
Florida mosquitoes: 750 million genetically modified insects to be released
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-53856776
https://www.labonline.com.au/content/life-scientist/news/mosquitoes-genetically-modified-to-be-resistant-to-zika-908186178
West Nile Virus Descends On Dallas, State of Emergency Called
http://www.care2.com/causes/west-nile-virus-descends-on-dallas-state-of-emergency-called.html#ixzz2BqmSWwU1
Millions of GMO Mosquitoes Released Without Risk Assessment or Oversight
http://farmwars.info/?p=9457
Gene Watch UK, Test biotech, Berne Declaration, Swiss Aid, Corporate Europe Observatory
http://www.testbiotech.de/sites/default/files/Briefing%20genetically%20engineered%20Insects.pdf
Mosquitoes resistant to DDT are also resistant to mosquito net insecticide
https://www.biomedcentral.com/about/press-centre/science-press-releases/25-feb-2014
Florida mosquitoes: 750 million genetically modified insects to be released
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-53856776
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