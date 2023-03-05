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Del BigTree at the HighWire
March 3, 2023
As the lawsuits begin to fly, independent scientists descend on East Palestine, OH, to do the EPA’s job for the people. Meanwhile, the EPA is ordering wastewater and contaminated materials and soil shipped all over the US for disposal.
#NewPalestine #OhioChemicalLeak #NorfolkSouthern
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