Dr Jennifer Daniels - Staying Out of the Medical Matrix on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (11.30.15)

Show Highlights:

-Cleaning out the bile ducts of the body: Dr. Daniels talks about how Vitality Caps work and what makes them different from other cleansers

-Ingesting clay to help carry toxins out of the body

-Dr. Daniels talks about the role of parasites in acid reflux and GERD

-The best thing you can do for your health is to stay away from the Medical Industrial Complex. If you’re feeling good, there’s no need to do anything

-Chest pains: Only about 20% of chest pains are related to your heart. Dr. Daniels shares some fascinating numbers on the chances you’ll actually die from a heart attack. What’s the best thing you can do to avoid a heart attack? Stay hydrated!

-What is a fistula and how is the best way to heal it?

-The best way to get rid of a fever

-The #1 hazard of having surgery

-Dealing with low testosterone in a teenager

-Can anything be done about Fahr’s disease

-Dr. Daniels talks using turpentine for de-worming

-What is PCOS and what causes it?

-A listener has a sore armpit, but no lump. What’s going on?

-Is there a home remedy for a chronic sinus infection? Dr. Daniel shares some ideas

-A listener wants to know what Dr. Daniels thinks about distilled water and urine therapy

-Question from a listener:I have a 26 year old daughter who use to do triathlons and continues to work out weekly. Her blood pressure is 95 over 66 and a resting heart rate of 88. Has been feeling light headed lately. Is there anything to be concerned about?

-Other than constipation, does charcoal absorb anything good in our system that we would need to replace?

-Dealing with cramps and bloating

-Dr. Daniel talks about Small Willow Flower for thinning hair and restoring natural color

-Dr. Daniels explains why she likes distilled water and how it works to pull toxins from the body

-What cause bunions and how to relieve them

-Question from a listener:I was diagnosed with arthritis of the right hip and both knees about 9 months ago. The pain seems to center around one hip then move to the other with the lower back being very stiff all the time but there is never really any daily pain in my knees yet I’ve had to have my left knee drained of fluid every 3 months and my right has now swollen 3 weeks after the left was drained.

Do you have any ideas about the constant swelling? My doctor won’t really address it other than to drain them and administer 10mg of kenolog in the process that seems to relieve the hip and lower back pain for about two weeks and the whole thing starts over again.

-Dealing with a rash from Shingles

-The best way to avoid Meningitis

and so much more!!!

Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers

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https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-staying-out-of-the-medical-matrix-november-30-2015/