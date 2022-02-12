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Incredible Electromagnetic Properties of the Great Pyramid of Giza Egypt
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106 views • February 12, 2022
An experiment showed that a pyramid can focus electromagnetic energy. Could this support theories that the Great Pyramid of Giza, Egypt was a power source? You may have seen the news articles that reported on a recent study Published in the Journal of Applied Physics, which was conducted by researchers and Physicists from Germany and Russia, which provided scientific data based on calculations which showed that the Great Pyramid can concentrate electromagnetic energy inside of its internal chambers as well as under its base and inside the subterranean chamber.
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