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Pourquoi autant de cas positifs ? - La grande supercherie des tests PCR - Silvano Trotta
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33 views • September 15, 2020
15 sept. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5fKOIc5i5O8
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
La France depuis quelque temps est championne d'Europe du nombre de cas positifs, loin devant les autres pays européens. Pourtant le virus ignore les frontières, découvrons donc la cause.
Sources :
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/j3pBBNUcb2eF/
http://www.francesoir.fr/politique-france/les-cas-hauts-du-premier-ministre-ou-le-chaos
http://www.francesoir.fr/opinions-tribunes/la-grande-supercherie-des-tests-pcr
https://www.mieux-vivre-autrement.com/seulement-trois-autistes-chez-les-amish-pourquoi-si-peu.html
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-science-tech/le-papa-de-liphone-estime-que-son-invention-detruit-la-societe
https://www.nationalgeographic.fr/sciences/2020/05/hypoxie-silencieuse-quand-le-coronavirus-covid-19-appauvrit-lorganisme-en-oxygene
https://www.corsematin.com/articles/je-suis-confiant-sur-la-fin-de-lepidemie-pour-lete-109935
https://www.ladepeche.fr/2020/09/15/sondage-gaulois-amish-65-des-francais-ne-veulent-pas-de-la-5g-9072621.php
https://www.20minutes.fr/high-tech/2861835-20200915-5g-macron-moque-defenseurs-modele-amish-detriment-nouvelle-technologie
http://libertes07.fr
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8717867/amp/Sweden-just-13-coronavirus-patients-intensive-care-despite-avoiding-lockdown.html
https://www.lci.fr/international/etats-unis-plongee-au-coeur-d-une-communaute-traditionnelle-amish-2096801.html
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
La France depuis quelque temps est championne d'Europe du nombre de cas positifs, loin devant les autres pays européens. Pourtant le virus ignore les frontières, découvrons donc la cause.
Sources :
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/j3pBBNUcb2eF/
http://www.francesoir.fr/politique-france/les-cas-hauts-du-premier-ministre-ou-le-chaos
http://www.francesoir.fr/opinions-tribunes/la-grande-supercherie-des-tests-pcr
https://www.mieux-vivre-autrement.com/seulement-trois-autistes-chez-les-amish-pourquoi-si-peu.html
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-science-tech/le-papa-de-liphone-estime-que-son-invention-detruit-la-societe
https://www.nationalgeographic.fr/sciences/2020/05/hypoxie-silencieuse-quand-le-coronavirus-covid-19-appauvrit-lorganisme-en-oxygene
https://www.corsematin.com/articles/je-suis-confiant-sur-la-fin-de-lepidemie-pour-lete-109935
https://www.ladepeche.fr/2020/09/15/sondage-gaulois-amish-65-des-francais-ne-veulent-pas-de-la-5g-9072621.php
https://www.20minutes.fr/high-tech/2861835-20200915-5g-macron-moque-defenseurs-modele-amish-detriment-nouvelle-technologie
http://libertes07.fr
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8717867/amp/Sweden-just-13-coronavirus-patients-intensive-care-despite-avoiding-lockdown.html
https://www.lci.fr/international/etats-unis-plongee-au-coeur-d-une-communaute-traditionnelle-amish-2096801.html
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