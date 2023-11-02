Turkish and Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Gaza Peace Initiative - Nov 1, 2023

Turkish and Iranian foreign ministers discuss Gaza peace initiative.
Video from 'TRT World' at YouTube.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has revealed more details about his government’s initiative to try and bring an end to the fighting between Israel and Hamas. He was speaking after meeting his Iranian counterpart in the Turkish capital, Ankara. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports.
